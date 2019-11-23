Men’s Soccer: #1 UVA hosts #24 Campbell in NCAA Tournament Sunday

#1 UVA (17-1-1) will be home on Sunday to host #24 Campbell (17-2-2) the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The match is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start and will air live on ACCNX.

Game Coverage

ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via the ESPN App. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

Ticket Information

Tickets for NCAA Tournament matches at Klöckner Stadium can be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Ticket Office at 1-800-542-8821. Reserved seats are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate on game day. General admission tickets purchased in advance are $5 and $8 at the gate on game day. Students are required to purchase tickets. Children under two years of age are admitted free.

Reserved season ticket holders will be given an exclusive window to purchase their same reserved seats from the regular season before they are released to the public.

Parking

Fans can park in the McCue (JPJ East) and UHall (JPJ South) lots for free on a first come, first served basis on Sunday. The JPJ West lot will be reserved for women’s basketball only.

Related

Comments