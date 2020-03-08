Men’s Lacrosse: VMI falls to #20 Richmond in SoCon home opener

#20 Richmond handed VMI a 17-4 defeat Saturday afternoon at Drill Field No. 2.

The Keydets (0-4, 0-1) kept it close trailing just 4-1 at the end of the opening period but fell behind in the second quarter when the Spiders (4-3, 1-0) tallied five unanswered goals to move ahead by a dominant 9-1 score at the half.

VMI continued to show resilience in the second half but were only allowed three goals over the final 30 minutes as the Spiders cruised to a 17-4 victory.

After Richmond opened the game with a 1-0 lead on a Mitch Savoca goal, VMI’s Josh Bass knotted it up with an unassisted goal at the 10:42 mark. The Spider defense clamped down on VMI scoring opportunities for the rest of the half and well into the third quarter as VMI did not get on the board again until Jon Fant ended the drought at the 6:08 mark of the third period. The VMI goal ended a string of 12 straight goals from the Spiders.

Ryan Perouty and Scout Ripley also scored goals for the Keydets in the closing minutes of the game. With a goal from Perouty with 4:05 left to play, the Houston, Texas, native kept his consecutive streak for points intact as he has now registered at least one point (goal/assist) in 29 straight matches dating back to the first game of his VMI career in 2018. Over this span he has garnered 61 goals and 27 assists for 88 combined points.

Mitch Savoca led Richmond with three goals on the day while Ryan Lanchbury, Austin Reid and Dalton Young each scored a pair. Before he was pulled in the second half, VMI keeper Bill Osteen was credited with 10 saves for the day.

VMI returns to action Friday night with a Southern Conference matchup with High Point slated for 7 p.m. in High Point, North Carolina.

