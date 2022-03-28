Men’s Lacrosse: Virginia, Lars Tiffany agree to contact extension through 2026

The University of Virginia has come to an agreement on a contract extension with men’s lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany that will keep Tiffany in Charlottesville through 2026.

Tiffany, currently in his sixth season as UVA head coach, guided the Cavaliers to back-to-back national championships in 2019 and 2021. With no NCAA championship held in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 2021 title marked the first time in program history that UVA won back-to-back national championships, and and UVA became just the seventh NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse program to win consecutive national titles.

“Lars has done a tremendous job establishing our men’s lacrosse program as the best in the nation,” Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams said. “Back-to-back national championships during unprecedented and unbelievably challenging times is simply amazing. Lars’ efforts to develop young men in the program away from the sport are equally impressive and we are thankful for his commitment to the whole person. We are very fortunate to have such a tremendous leader, and we are incredibly excited about the direction of our program under Lars’ guidance.”

Tiffany, the 2019 ACC Coach of the Year, has posted a winning record in all five completed seasons at Virginia and currently boasts a 62-23 (.729) overall record as the Cavaliers head coach.

In 18 years as a head coach, his career record stands at 175-92 (.655).

“Tara and I are ecstatic to have the trust of Carla Williams to continue to serve in our role with UVA Men’s Lacrosse,” Tiffany said. “This program has been defined by incredible players, amazing performances and determined coaches. But Virginia Lacrosse is bigger than its parts. No one person defines this program. UVA staff and athletes alike simply embrace this opportunity by throwing everything each of us has into Virginia Lacrosse. Our history and tradition create a brand and culture unlike any other, and it all starts with a promise. The promise we make with one another is to be elite, to execute whatever is asked of each of us, and to be physically and emotionally present for all who wear the uniform. This will continue to serve as our guide as we move together forward.”

