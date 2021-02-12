Men’s Lacrosse: Virginia-Army game moved to Sunday due to field conditions

Virginia (1-0) returns to action on Sunday afternoon, hosting Army (0-0).

The contest, originally scheduled for Saturday at Klöckner Stadium, will now be played at the Lower Turf practice field due to field conditions at Klöckner Stadium.

The Lower Turf practice field is not set-up to accommodate spectators and the infrastructure is not in place at the venue to produce an ACCNX broadcast of the game. Fans are not permitted to attend, which includes standing room outside the fence.

Live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com and updates will be posted to the Virginia Men’s Lacrosse social media channels throughout the game. Video highlights will be posted to VirginiaSports.com and Virginia men’s lacrosse social media channels after the game.

UVA is ranked No. 3 in this week’s USILA coaches poll and No. 6 in the preseason Inside Lacrosse media poll. Army is ranked No. 12 in the coaches poll and No. 15 in the preseason media poll.

