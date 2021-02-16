Men’s Lacrosse: UVA’s Bobby Gavin earns ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors

Bobby Gavin, pressed into starting in the goal for #3 UVA on Sunday against #12 Army, gave up four goals on the first four shots he faced.

He settled down from there, saving 13 shots – including seven of nine shots on goal by Army All-American attackman Brendan Nichtern – and for his efforts in the 14-9 UVA win, Gavin was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Gavin was making his first collegiate start after he was pressed into action for starter Alex Rode, the 2019 NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, who was not available. .

No. 3 UVA (2-0) returns to action on Saturday when the Cavaliers travel to Charm City to face the No. 11 Loyola (Md.) Greyhounds (1-0).

Faceoff is set for 5 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

