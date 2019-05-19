Men’s Lacrosse: UVA storms back from five down, stuns Maryland, heads to Championship Weekend

The No. 3 national seeded Virginia Cavaliers (15-3) trailed by five goals with 10:38 remaining, but scored the game’s last six goals to squeak past Maryland (12-5) in overtime on Saturday afternoon, 13-12, in the NCAA Quarterfinal round at James M. Shuart Stadium. UVA advances to Championship Weekend for the first time since winning it all in 2011.

Virginia will play No. 2 seeded Duke, who beat No. 7 seeded Notre Dame in overtime 14-13. Game time will be announced on Sunday after all the quarterfinal games are complete.

Faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla won his seventh faceoff in a row to start overtime and Michael Kraus found a streaking Matt Moore for the game-winning score 45 seconds into the extra period. The score by Moore was his 40th goal of the season, making him the first single-season 40-goal, 40-assist man in UVA program history. He is the fourth player nationally to reach the plateau in 2019.

Including overtime, LaSalla won the game’s final seven faceoffs and 7-of-8 in the fourth quarter as Virginia mounted its comeback. Maryland’s lone faceoff win of the fourth quarter led to the Terps’ final score of the game at 10:38, courtesy of an Anthony DeMaio tally.

Ryan Conrad scored back-to-back goals to jumpstart the UVA streak to victory. After Conrad made it 12-9 with 3:25 to go, Ian Laviano scored 20 seconds later on a Kraus assist after LaSalla won the faceoff, cutting UVA’s deficit to two goals, 12-10.

Conrad scored his fourth of the game, third of the half, at 2:41 to bring UVA within one goal, 12-11. Virginia tied the game for the fourth time, 12-12, with 1:14 left when Dox Aitken found Kraus, who stung the corner.

LaSalla won the ensuing faceoff, but UVA wasn’t able to score before regulation ran out as the stage was set for the overtime heroics.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google