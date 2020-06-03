Men’s Lacrosse: Tiffany, Moore,Cormier lead UVA charge on the VaSID All-State Team

The Virginia men’s lacrosse team swept through the major awards and placed eight student-athletes on the Virginia Sports Information Director’s All-State team.

Matt Moore was named VaSID Player of the Year, Payton Cormier was named VaSID Rookie of the Year and for the second year in a row, Lars Tiffany was named VaSID Coach of the Year.

With only four schools in the state that play Division I lacrosse, UVA snatched eight of the 12 spots on the team through the shortened 2020 season.

Moore (Jr., A, Garnet Valley, Pa.) was a second-team Inside Lacrosse All-American after finishing No. 8 in the nation and No. 2 in the ACC with 5.83 points per game. He also was No. 3 in the ACC and No. 12 in the nation with 2.67 assists per game.

Cormier (Fr., A/M, Oakville, Ontario) earned first-team College Crosse Freshman All-America honors, finishing with 12 goals and seven assists through UVA’s six games. He concluded his first year No. 18 in the nation with a .500 shooting percentage.

Tiffany led UVA to a 4-2 record in the shortened 2020 season, which included wins over No. 14 Loyola and No. 18 Lehigh.

2020 VaSID All-State Team

Attack – Richie Connell – Richmond

Attack – Michael Kraus – Virginia

Attack – Matt Moore – Virginia

Defense – Ray Baran – Richmond

Defense – Kyle Kology – Virginia

Defense – Jason Reynolds – Richmond

Midfielder – Dox Aitken – Virginia

Midfielder – Payton Cormier – Virginia

Midfielder – Mitch Savoca – Richmond

Goalie – Alex Rode – Virginia

Long Stick Midfielder – Jared Conners – Virginia

Face-Off- Petey LaSalla – Virginia

Information from Virginia Athletics

