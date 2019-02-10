Men’s lacrosse: No. 6 UVA falls in season opener at No. 4 Loyola

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

No. 6 UVA (0-1) fell in the season opener against the No. 4 Loyola Greyhounds (1-0), 17-9, on Saturday at the Ridley Athletic Complex.

The Greyhounds’ goalie Jacob Stover was hot between the pipes, saving 18 shots by the Cavaliers. UVA opened the game with an extra-man goal by junior Dox Aitken 48 seconds into the game on a Michael Kraus helper. Loyola outscored UVA 8-3 the rest of the first half to take a four-point lead into the intermission, 8-4.

UVA was leading 1-0 when a 3-0 Loyola run gave the Greyhounds the lead for good, 3-1. Two goals by Loyola’s Pat Spencer sparked a five-goal first quarter for LU.

After being outshot in the first quarter, 15-6, the Cavaliers managed 13 shots in the second quarter but only managed one goal as Stover made six saves in the second quarter.

Stover made seven saves in the third quarter as the Greyhounds started to pull away from UVA. Loyola picked up 11 ground balls in the fourth quarter and outscored UVA 5-2 in the final frame to solidify the win. Spencer and Kevin Lindley each scored five goals in the winning effort for Loyola, while Spencer also added two assists.

Related

Shop Google