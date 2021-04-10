Men’s Lacrosse: No. 4 Virginia wins at No. 3 UNC, 18-16

Published Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021, 7:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Fourth-ranked Virginia notched a key ACC road victory over No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday afternoon, 18-16, at Dorrance Field.

Matt Moore led all players with eight points on two goals and six assists.

The first quarter was an offensive show with 12 combined goals on 30 combined shots, three ties and three lead changes.

With the score tied, 4-4, UVA (9-2, 2-2 ACC) finished the frame on a 3-1 run to take a 7-5 lead. UNC (8-2, 1-2 ACC) held UVA scoreless for the next 19:36, but only managed a 3-0 spurt to take an 8-7 lead by the 11:00 mark of the third frame.

Trailing 10-9 with 4:23 left to play in the third, UVA went on a 5-0 run and never looked back. Dox Aitken started the run by tying the game on an Ian Laviano helper. Moore assisted the next three goals for UVA and Petey LaSalla scored off the opening draw of the fourth quarter to cap the pivotal streak.

LaSalla was clutch in the fourth quarter, winning the first nine draws of the period and 11-of-12 overall to pace UVA’s attack. He scored and assisted Laviano at 7:27 in the fourth to give UVA a 16-12 lead. Laviano found Moore on an empty-net goal with 1:00 remaining to secure the victory and a four-goal lead, 18-14. UNC was able to muster two more goals in the losing effort.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments