Men’s Lacrosse: High Point pulls away, defeats VMI, 20-12

Published Friday, Mar. 19, 2021, 11:16 pm

After taking the lead 6-4 in the first period, the VMI lacrosse team was unable to hold on in a 20-12 loss to High Point Friday night at Drill Field No. 2.

The Keydets (1-3, 0-2) jumped ahead early in the first period to end the quarter with six goals, but the Panthers (2-4, 1-0 SoCon) went on to outscore VMI 16-6 the rest of the match.

The 12 goals scored against the Panthers, which entered the contest receiving votes in the USILA Top 25 poll, is the most in program history.

“Our team came out of the gate firing and did a great job competing against a talented Panther program,” said VMI head coach James Purpura. “Credit to them as they shot the ball well and capitalized on their opportunities. As we continue to play a competitive schedule, our young team is hungry and humble to continue to learn valuable lessons that will allow us to grow and get better as a program. These men don’t quit. We will review the tape and be back to work tomorrow to make corrections and prepare for another competitive team in Jacksonville as we hit the road next week.”

Sophomore Scout Ripley led the Keydets with five goals on the night, with Hartley Jordan and Jon Fant tallying two goals apiece. Ryan Perouty, Thomas Williamson and Josh Drake each finished with one goal each. Jordan was also credited with two assists during the game.

VMI got on board first with two goals by Fant and Ripley before High Point would even the match. Fant and Ripley added another goal each, as well as Perouty and Jordan, to end the first period up 6-4.

High Point made adjustments in the second period and scored 10 goals in the stanza while VMI was limited to one goal by Ripley to make the score 14-7 at the break with High Point in control.

The third period saw an improved VMI defense limit the Panthers to four goals while Williamson added one tally for the Keydets. A late surge in the fourth period by VMI led to three unanswered goals, but High Point held on for the victory.

The Panthers were paced by Asher Nolting’s six goals while Kevin Rogers and Sean Coughlin each ended up with four goals. High Point goalie Parker Green finished with eight saves on the night and a personal victory.

Trejan Cannon led the VMI defense with five groundballs with Eric Lane right behind with four. VMI goalies Bill Osteen and Jack Liselli split 30 minutes apiece in the circle with Osteen earning four saves and Liselli with five.

The Keydets will be on the road to face Jacksonville in Southern Conference action next Saturday, March 27. Faceoff is set for a noon start and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

