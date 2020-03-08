Men’s Lacrosse: #8 Virginia loses at Brown, 14-13

Brown scored eight third quarter goals, and then held on for a 14-13 upset of #8 Virginia on Sunday.

Virginia (4-2) led 8-2 in the second quarter before a 7-0 run from Brown (3-2), capped with a goal by Luke McCaleb, put the Bears on top, 9-8.

UVA responded quickly with back-to-back goals from Matt Moore and Jack Peele, giving the Cavaliers their final lead of the day at 10-9 with 5:27 left in the third quarter.

The Bears reeled off three straight goals to take a 12-10 lead into the fourth quarter. Virginia responded as Moore, who had a career-high seven goals on the day, and Dox Aitken scored to tie the game, 12-12, with 7:49 left to play.

Brown took the lead for good, 13-12, with 6:17 left on an unassisted goal by Colby Gendron. After a UVA turnover, Brown scored an empty-net goal with 42 seconds left for the two-goal advantage, 14-12.

UVA responded quickly as Justin Schwenk won the ensuing faceoff and found Moore with 37 seconds left to bring the Cavaliers back into striking distance.

Schwenk won the final faceoff and UVA called a timeout to set up a play, but a turnover with 11 seconds left by Moore sealed the Brown victory.

