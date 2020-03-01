Men’s Lacrosse: #8 UVA cruises to win over Air Force, 15-5

Eighth-ranked Virginia cruised to a 15-5 home victory over the Air Force Falconson Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

The win concluded UVA’s five-game homestand to start the 2020 season.

The Cavaliers (4-1) held a 6-3 lead with 5:48 left in the second quarter after Air Force’s Ethan Grandolfo scored on a Brandon Dodd helper, cutting UVA’s lead to three goals.

The UVA vise grip went into effect as the ‘Hoos went on a 9-0 run and held the Falcons (3-3) scoreless for the next 32:31 of game action to solidify the win.

Peter Garno started the run with his second goal of the game with 3:45 left in the second quarter on a Michael Kraus helper. Kraus capped the streak with an extra-man goal on a Jeff Conner assist with 8:52 left to play.

Birthday boy Payton Cormier also scored twice during the run.

In the closing 3:17 of the game, Air Force managed two goals to snap its scoring drought in the losing effort.

