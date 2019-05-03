Men’s lacrosse: #5 UVA faces #9 Notre Dame in ACC Championship Saturday

The Virginia Cavaliers (12-3) hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-5) on Saturday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium for 2019 ACC title. Faceoff is set for 2 p.m.

UVA is ranked No. 5 in this week’s USILA coaches poll and No. 4 in the Inside Lacrosse/Maverick media poll. Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 in the coaches poll and No. 8 in the media poll.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

There is a “Clear Bag” policy in place at Klöckner Stadium. Please click here to view Klöckner Stadium FAQs regarding bag and entry policies.

PARKING

Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the University Hall and John Paul Jones Arena parking lots. Parking is also available at the Emmet/Ivy Garage.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live stats will be available at VirginiaSports.com. The game will be televised live on ESPNU. Anish Shroff will call the play-by-play, while Matt Ward will provide analysis and Meghan Triplett will be on the sidelines. ESPN will also simulcast the broadcast on the WatchESPN app, or by logging onto ESPN3.com.There will be a live radio broadcast in the Charlottesville area on WINA 1070 AM and 98.9 FM. Zealand Shannon will provide the play-by-play and Doug Tarring will add analysis. The radio broadcast can also be heard on SiriusXM ACC Radio channel 371.

