Men’s Lacrosse: #4 Virginia defeats Utah, 18-11

Published Saturday, Apr. 17, 2021, 9:24 pm

Fourth-ranked Virginia used an 8-0 run over the second and third quarters to cruise past Utah on Saturday afternoon, 18-11, at Klöckner Stadium.

UVA (10-3) had 10 goal scorers behind hat-tricks from Connor Shellenberger and Peter Garno.

Utah (3-6) took a 6-5 lead with 11:57 left in the second quarter after scoring back-to-back goals. Ryan Rogers scored his first goal of the season to cap Utah’s 2-0 run. UVA responded with an 8-0 run and held the Utes scoreless for the next 20:52 of game time to take a commanding 13-6 lead.

Xander Dickson found a cutting Ian Laviano toward the goal with 10:50 left in the first half to tie the game, 6-6. After Laviano’s goal the Cavaliers were off to the races. On the ensuing faceoff, which was won by UVA’s Petey LaSalla, a scrum off a blocked shot in front of the Utah crease saw the ball carom off Grayson Sallade into the goal to give UVA the lead for good, 7-6.

LaSalla was a perfect 10-of-10 in the second period from the faceoff X, helping seven-different Cavaliers score during the 8-0 run with Laviano the only UVA player to score twice during the streak. Dickson capped the run with 11:20 left in the third quarter.

The 8-0 run was part of a larger 13-2 run that spelled the difference in the game. A Will Cory unassisted goal with 5:38 left to play capped the run and the UVA scoring.

