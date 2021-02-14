Men’s Lacrosse: #3 UVA defeats #12 Army, 14-9

Third-ranked UVA fought the elements and a game Army squad on its way to a 14-9 win on Sunday.

Army, ranked 12th coming in, scored first on a Bobby Abshire goal 1:04 into the game, but UVA (2-0) won the next three faceoffs, resulting in three straight goals by the Cavaliers.

Ian Laviano started the UVA scoring with the 100th goal of his career at 13:21 in the first quarter. Matt Moore scored next and Payton Cormier capped the run with a score at 11:36 in the first quarter on a Connor Shellenberger helper.

Army cut UVA’a lead to one goal, 5-4, at the first quarter break after the Black Knights scored twice in the last two minutes of the frame, but that was as close as the Black Knights would get.

The Cavaliers outscored the Black Knights 3-0 in the second quarter on goals by Moore and two by Cormier to cushion UVA’s lead. Cormier’s third goal of the game came with 1.1 seconds left in the first half.

UVA’s lead never fell below four goals in the second half as the Cavaliers wrapped up the key home win.

Bobby Gavin, getting his first start in goal, allowed four goals on the first four shots he saw from Army, but settled down from there to help key the win.

“I’m really impressed with Bobby’s performance, especially considering that the first quarter he didn’t make any saves and all four shots on goal went in,” UVA coach Lars Tiffany said. “It’s really easy for any player, especially a young player, to get down on themselves. But – just as it’s been said many times in sports – ‘next play mentality, next shot mentality’ – here’s this first year, who embraced it.

“Bobby went out there in the second quarter and made some big saves, he got his confidence going, and it really helped liberate the rest of the team. He knew that he didn’t have to be perfect and that he could erase some mistakes. Give Bobby Gavin credit in his first start here at UVA. It did not start well, but he was able to step up and not worry about the start.”

