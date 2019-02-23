Men’s Lacrosse: #12 Virginia tops #19 Princeton in OT, 12-11

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Michael Kraus found Ian Laviano 2:02 into overtime and #12 Virginia (2-2) escaped New Jersey with a 12-11 triumph over #19 Princeton (1-1) on Saturday afternoon at Class of 1952 Stadium.

UVA goalie Patrick Burkinshaw made his first collegiate start and collegiate debut against the Tigers. He was stingy in the goal, saving 24 shots. The 24 shots set a UVA freshman goalie record, a UVA first career goalie start record, a Class of 1952 Stadium record and is tied for the most single-game saves in the nation this year. Brukinshaw made six fourth-quarter saves, but no was bigger than the clutch save he made with 32 seconds left in regulation on a Charlie Durbin missile from 10 yards out. Durbin had already found nylon four times on the afternoon.

HOW IT HAPPENED

With Princeton leading 11-10 with 6:55 left in regulation, the UVA defense held firm and kept the Tigers scoreless for the game’s final 8:57, including overtime. Ryan Conrad scored an unassisted goal at 4:01 in the fourth quarter to tie the game, 11-11.

The Cavaliers also overcame a two-goal deficit early in the third quarter, 7-5 and 9-7. A Laviano goal at the end of the third quarter, followed by a Kraus goal at the start of the fourth tied the game at 9-9. It was one of seven ties in the game.

Related Content

Shop Google