Men’s Lacrosse: #10 UVA defeats #14 Syracuse in OT

#10 UVA (3-2, 1-0 ACC) used a 6-1 run to overcome a four-goal deficit in the fourth quarter, upending the #14 Syracuse Orange (2-2, 0-1 ACC) in overtime Saturday afternoon, 15-14, inside the Carrier Dome.

Virginia won the overtime faceoff and with 1:31 left in the extra fame Mike Herring scored his first goal of the season after Michael Kraus found the senior five yards out. It was Herring’s only shot of the day and Kraus’ third assist of the game.

The win is the first by the Cavaliers at the Carrier Dome since a 13-12 triumph in 2009. After winning in overtime last week at then-No. 19 Princeton, UVA won an overtime in back-to-back games for the first time since 2004 when they won at Towson, followed by a home win over Johns Hopkins.

Syracuse went up 13-9 with 10:02 left in the game after Stephen Rehfuss capped a 4-1 Orange run. Dox Aitken responded with a goal with 9:00 left in the game, jumpstarting a 6-1 UVA sprint to close the day. During the run six different Cavaliers scored. Matt Moore scored an EMO goal, followed by a Ryan Conrad score with 5:36 left. Conrad’s goal capped a 3-0 UVA run and brought the score to 13-12, advantage Syracuse.

Bradley Voight scored a man-down goal for the Orange with 3:45 on a fast break, pushing the Cuse lead back to two goals, 14-12. Jared Conners scored a clutch long-pole goal on a Kraus helper at 2:09 as the junior was camped on the crease. Kraus followed at 1:12 with the game-tying score from five yards out.

Syracuse won the ensuing faceoff, but a big save from UVA goalie Alex Rode with two seconds left sent the game into overtime, setting up Herring’s heroics.

