Men’s Lacrosse: #10 Syracuse stings #3 Virginia in ACC opener, 20-10

Published Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, 10:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

#10 Syracuse Orange outscored UVA 11-3 in the second half to hand the third-ranked Cavaliers a dispiriting 20-10 loss on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

After UVA trailed early, 2-0, the Cavaliers went on a 5-1 run to stake themselves to a 5-3 lead in the first quarter. The Orange put a goal in right before the end of the first frame, starting a 7-2 Syracuse run that started the game’s separation.

A Brendan Curry goal with 16 seconds left in the first quarter cut UVA’s lead to one goal, 5-4, and started a 7-2 ‘Cuse run that gave the Orange a 10-7 lead 13 seconds into the third quarter.

UVA’s only goals during that span came from Cormier and Laviano. The Laviano goal with 5:28 left in the first half came off a saved shot by Jared Conners. Laviano picked up the ball and quickly took the garbage out for his second goal of the night.

Back-to-back goals by Laviano, his third, and Scott Bower in the third quarter brought the score to 13-10, Syracuse, with 6:22 left in the third quarter.

Syracuse didn’t let UVA score again, finishing the game on a 7-0 run, including shutting out the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter.

“We knew all week that Syracuse was putting a big emphasis on taking away transition because Army was able to expose them last week. Not only did they take away transition, then we suffered the same flaws that Syracuse did a week ago,” Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. “We were letting them get behind us. Some of that hyperness and being aware of the next play, Syracuse was all over finding that edge. They were finding that transition and making that look. They played like a team that was trying to avenge something, and give Coach Desko tremendous credit. He got that team to bounce back in great fashion.

“Another category where we really struggled, and give Syracuse credit, was our clearing. Four or five times our defensemen are running on the midfield line and getting checked by their attackmen and that surprised us. We have tremendous confidence in Kyle Kology and Cade Saustad, and others, to win that matchup and run over the midline. Syracuse got us today.”

Related

Comments