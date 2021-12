Mendenhall out, Kelly to LSU: The odd week in college football

Published Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, 5:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press to preview Championship Saturday coming up tomorrow in the world of college football.

Listen to The Mark Moses Show weekday afternoons from 3-6 pm on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com Follow him on social media @markmosesshow.

Related