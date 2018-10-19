Men Who Cook raising money for Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The 2018 Men Who Cook Competition, set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Best Western Plus in Waynesboro, will raise money for the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry.

At the event, event attendees will savor samples in Salad/Appetizer, Side Dish, Entrée, or Dessert categories prepared by these local leading men and vote on which dishes delight their palate the most.

Each competitor will serve their best recipe in hopes of winning the “favorite” votes in their respective food category as well as the esteemed title of 2018 Master Chef.

The mission of WARM is to provide support, temporary shelter or housing, and community development for homeless adults and families in the Waynesboro/Augusta County area. WARM’s services are delivered through community outreach and advocacy, a winter shelter for homeless adults, and a beautiful transitional housing facility for homeless women with children.

Go online to www.warmwaynesboro.org for more information about WARM.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment