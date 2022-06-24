Memphis Grizzlies tab VCU forward Vince Williams Jr. in second round of NBA Draft

VCU standout Vince Williams Jr. was selected in the second round, 47th overall, by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night.

Williams’ selection marks the second consecutive year in which a Ram was drafted by an NBA franchise. Bones Hyland was the 26th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2021.

A 6’6” forward, Williams led the Rams in scoring (14.1) and rebounding (6.0) as a senior in 2021-22, and also averaged 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks, while shooting .477 from the field, including .387 (65-of-168) from 3-point range. He was named All-Atlantic 10 Conference First Team for his efforts. He posted five games of 20 or more points this season, including a career-high 27 in a second round NIT contest at Wake Forest. Williams also registered three double-doubles.

The Toledo, Ohio, native also earned All-Atlantic 10 Third Team honors as a junior in 2019-20 when he supplied 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds, while shooting .413 (43-of-104) from beyond the arc for a team that earned an NCAA Tournament berth.

Williams is the 21st Ram to hear his name called on draft day and the fourth since 2009. Additionally, three former VCU stars, Troy Daniels, Treveon Graham and Briante Weber, found their way into the league as undrafted free agents over that period.