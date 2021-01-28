Memory foam mattress: A perfect choice to improve your sleep quality

Choosing the right bedroom furniture is extremely important to stay comfortable in your bedroom. In fact, everything in your bedroom needs to be perfect. Many people think that choosing the right bed is enough to get a comfortable sleep. If you have a similar opinion then you are mistaken.

Apart from choosing the bed you should choose the right mattress as well if you want to get a better sleep. You should consider your needs, as well as your partner’s needs and your budget while choosing a mattress. If you are looking for a good quality mattress then you should be prepared to spend a little more money. For example, you might have to buy a cooling mattress if you live in warm climatic conditions.

Today’s shoppers have a lot of options in the market when it comes to choosing a mattress. Besides, with increase in the options available it can be actually difficult for you to know which mattress suits your requirements better. Mentioned below is some important information that will be helpful for you.

Types of mattresses

Innerspring mattress

This is one of the most popular and oldest mattress types. In fact, these mattresses have been popular in the market since the 1930s. Though a lot of mattress types are introduced in the market the demand for inner spring mattresses has never gone down. These mattresses are quite affordable. Hence, you need not worry about your budget if you are planning to buy an innerspring mattress. People who have a habit of sleeping at different angles could choose this innerspring mattress to have a comfortable sleep.

People suffering with back pain and overweight problems can also choose this innerspring mattress. The disadvantage of these innerspring mattresses is that they are not durable like the other mattress types.

Latex mattress

Do you know that all the latex mattresses are not created equal? Yes, what you heard is absolutely true. Latex mattresses can be made using synthetic latex or natural material. Besides, natural latex is generally derived from the rubber tree. Hence, if you are shopping for a latex mattress you should definitely check the type of mattress i.e. whether it is a natural latex mattress or synthetic latex mattress before purchasing. This type of mattress does not absorb heat easily. In fact, if you are looking for a cool sleep surface then this type of mattress would be your perfect choice.

This type of mattress also offers great comfort to you. These latex mattresses are odor free and environment friendly as well. The only disadvantage is that it is too soft.

They are also a little expensive when compared to the other mattress types. There are some manufacturers who offer 100% natural latex mattresses. Check for such manufacturers online if you are looking for an eco-friendly mattress.

Hybrid mattress

Hybrid mattresses are a combination of innerspring and memory foam mattresses. These mattresses are good for pain relief. They are generally made up of same size coils. They also use memory foam as well in hybrid mattresses to help sleepers get great sleep. The main benefit of these hybrid mattresses is that they are less expensive when compared to the other type of mattresses. These hybrid mattresses don’t last for more than 5 to 6 years.

Memory foam mattress

This is the most popular mattress available in the market these days. Besides, they are generally made up of a material called viscoelastic. This material is a great energy absorbent and very soft as well. This type of mattress offers good support to your whole body. Hence, you can get quality sleep.

Types of memory foam mattresses

Memory foam mattresses are of 3 types and they are gel-infused, traditional and open cell. Besides, all of these mattress types have their own disadvantages and advantages. In fact, you should do proper research about their pros and cons before making your purchase. Let’s discuss them in detail.

Open cell memory foam mattress

This is a type of memory foam mattress that has a different internal structure. Besides, this type of mattress allows better movement due to which you can sleep comfortably. They are cushiony, soft, waterproof and less expensive. This is the reason why most of the people generally buy open cell memory foam beds.

Gel memory foam bed

This is one type of memory foam mattress which consists of gel inside it. They offer great comfort and back pain relief. If you are looking for a mattress that offers balanced support then the gel memory foam mattress would be your perfect choice.

Traditional memory foam mattress

Traditional memory foam mattresses offer very good sleep. Besides, this type of mattress has a tendency of retaining heat which is the major backdrop. Hence, people generally choose the above two types of memory foam mattresses to get better sleep.

Benefits of memory foam mattress

Memory foam mattresses have many benefits. Have a look below to know what they are.

Long Lasting – They are long-lasting when compared to the other types of mattresses available in the market. In fact, these mattresses are very strong and easily last for at least 10 to 11 years.

Allergen-Free – If you are sensitive to chemical mattresses, then a memory foam mattress would be your perfect choice. You can also avoid dust mite’s problem by using this type of mattress.

Adjustable – The firmness of this mattress can be adjusted from soft to medium or firm. If you want to enjoy a comfortable sleep then you cannot find a better option than a memory foam mattress.

Sleeping Position – If you have a habit of sleeping in different positions then memory foam mattresses would be your right choice. In fact, you can sleep the way you want on the memory foam mattresses comfortably.

Reduced Pain – This type of mattresses will offer great support to your body. If you are suffering from body pain then it can actually become difficult for you to fall asleep. This is when memory foam mattresses will be helpful to you. You will not feel any pain or discomfort by using this type of mattress.

Less Sagging – These mattresses generally don’t sag even after using for 2 or 3 years. In fact, they stay firm for almost 9 to 10 years with daily use.

Affordable cost – There are many stores online that offer memory foam mattresses at a very affordable price. Hence, you do not have to think about your budget any more now.

Cool Sleeping Experience – These memory foam mattresses offer a cool sleeping experience. In fact, they do not absorb the heat from air.

What you should consider while buying a memory foam mattress

Here is a list of things that you should consider while buying a mattress.

Warranty – Check how many years of warranty your mattress manufacturer is offering before purchasing one. Buy a mattress from the manufacturer who offers warranty.

Cooling Elements – Check whether any cooling elements are used in the comfort layer before making your purchase.

Durability – Check with your manufacturer for how many years their mattresses generally last.

Cost – Check the price of different manufacturers and choose one whom you feel is the best. Remember that, all the offers that you see online may not be a genuine offer. In fact, a lot of manufacturers use different kinds of tricks to increase their product sales. Hence, you have to really be careful while choosing a mattress.

Customer Reviews – Check the customer reviews of different mattress manufacturers online to get an idea about their mattresses. This will also give you a clear picture of the facts related to a particular brand of mattress. Make sure that you always choose a top-rated manufacturer for buying a memory foam mattress.

Quality – You should always choose a seller who offers quality memory foam mattresses. Buying cheap quality mattresses can cause skin allergy and breathing problems. Hence, you should do proper research before buying one.

