Member of Greene County Board of Supervisors accused of illegal farming

A member of the Greene County Board of Supervisors has been charged with a felony count of grand larceny related to alleged illegal farming on Greene County property for personal gain.

David L. Cox, 62, of Stanardsville, is one of two county residents facing the charge. Also charged is Richard W. Eppard, 55, of Stanardsville.

The two were indicted on May 23 by a Greene County grand jury following a Virginia State Police investigation initiated in March following an allegation about Cox and Eppard illegally farming on Greene County property for personal gain.

Both turned themselves in to state police on May 24.

Cox was first elected to a seat on the Greene County Board of Supervisors in 2011.

