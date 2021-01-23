Mega Millions ticket bought in Virginia wins $2M

A $2 million winning ticket in last night’s Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Gate City market.

That winning ticket was among more than 214,000 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia that won prizes. That includes a ticket that won $20,000, and six tickets that each won $10,000.

Also winning big: Virginia K-12 public education.

During the 37 drawings of the jackpot run that began in September and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $29.1 million in profit.

By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Winning tickets

$2 million winner

Wilderness Road Market, 3952 US Highway 23 North, Gate City

$20,000 winner

Harris Teeter, 19350 Winmeade Drive, Leesburg

$10,000 winners

7-Eleven, 8211 Old Centreville Road, Manassas Park

Fas Mart, 2600 East Main Street, Richmond

JR. Market, 3601 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk

Martin’s Food Market, 15361 Montanus Drive, Culpeper

Beach Shell, 705 22nd Street, Virginia Beach

Ticket purchased via online play at valottery.com

