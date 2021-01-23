Mega Millions ticket bought in Virginia wins $2M
A $2 million winning ticket in last night’s Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Gate City market.
That winning ticket was among more than 214,000 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia that won prizes. That includes a ticket that won $20,000, and six tickets that each won $10,000.
Also winning big: Virginia K-12 public education.
During the 37 drawings of the jackpot run that began in September and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $29.1 million in profit.
By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
Winning tickets
$2 million winner
- Wilderness Road Market, 3952 US Highway 23 North, Gate City
$20,000 winner
- Harris Teeter, 19350 Winmeade Drive, Leesburg
$10,000 winners
- 7-Eleven, 8211 Old Centreville Road, Manassas Park
- Fas Mart, 2600 East Main Street, Richmond
- JR. Market, 3601 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk
- Martin’s Food Market, 15361 Montanus Drive, Culpeper
- Beach Shell, 705 22nd Street, Virginia Beach
- Ticket purchased via online play at valottery.com