 

Mega Millions ticket bought in Virginia wins $2M

Published Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, 2:46 pm

mega millionsA $2 million winning ticket in last night’s Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Gate City market.

That winning ticket was among more than 214,000 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia that won prizes. That includes a ticket that won $20,000, and six tickets that each won $10,000.

Also winning big: Virginia K-12 public education.

During the 37 drawings of the jackpot run that began in September and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $29.1 million in profit.

By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Winning tickets

$2 million winner

  • Wilderness Road Market, 3952 US Highway 23 North, Gate City

$20,000 winner

  • Harris Teeter, 19350 Winmeade Drive, Leesburg

$10,000 winners

  • 7-Eleven, 8211 Old Centreville Road, Manassas Park
  • Fas Mart, 2600 East Main Street, Richmond
  • JR. Market, 3601 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk
  • Martin’s Food Market, 15361 Montanus Drive, Culpeper
  • Beach Shell, 705 22nd Street, Virginia Beach
  • Ticket purchased via online play at valottery.com

