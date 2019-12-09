Meeting to unveil Purcell Park Master Plan survey results tonight

The public can get its first look at the results of the Purcell Park Master Plan community input process at a meeting tonight at the Lucy Simms Center.

Project consultants, LSG Landscape Architecture and GreenPlay LLC, will be sharing information gathered from the Harrisonburg community through a statistically valid survey as well as open link survey. Survey questions were formed based on information collected during a series of recent stakeholder meetings, focus group sessions, a public forum, playground workshop, visits to local schools and meetings in the Harrisonburg community.

The presentation will take place during the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the Simms Center, 620 Simms Ave.

