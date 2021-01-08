Meet Notes: VMI Wrestling hosts Sacred Heart in home opener on Saturday

The VMI wrestling team will host Sacred Heart University Saturday at 2 p.m. in Cormack Hall in the 2021 home opener for the Keydets.

There will be a limited number of tickets available for purchase at the door.

The meet will be broadcast on ESPN + with AFP editor Chris Graham calling the action.

Coming in

The Keydet wrestling team opened competition Sunday with a strong performance at the Bucknell University Round Robin with Long Island University.

VMI took second at the three-team event, and four Keydets went unbeaten to take the top spot in their weight classes:

Two other VMI wresters took second place:

2020

Sacred Heart defeated VMI last season 30-9 in Fairfield, Conn., despite wins from current Keydets Cliff Conway at 133 and Will Lawrence at 157.

This is the Pioneers first action of the season.

Probable Starters

VMI

125 Cliff Conway: Conway was 8-26 as a junior in 2019-2020. He had a 152-30 record at Courtland High School (Spotsylvania).

133 Luke Fegley: The freshman was 136-42 as a prep at Middletown (Pa.) High School.

141 Noah Roulo/Freddy Junko: Roulo, a sophomore, was 6-18 as a freshman in 2019-2020, and was a two-time state champ at Matoaca High. Junko, a freshman, had 127 wins as a prep at Wexford (Pa.) High.

149 Job Chishko: Chishko was the team’s Freshman of the Year after posting a 19-18 record in 2019-2020. He lettered for four years at Penn Trafford for head coach Rich Ginther, placing seventh in the state as a sophomore and fifth as a senior.

157 Seth Fillers/Blake Showers: Fillers was 5-11 as a freshman in 2019-2020. He had a career 103-38 record at Mount Saint Joseph (Baltimore, Md.).

165 Jon Hoover: Hoover was 6-27 as a freshman in 2019-2020. He had a 115-38 record as a prep at North Allegheny (Pittsburg, Pa.).

174 Joel Diaz: The freshman had a career 83-45 record at Woodbridge High.

184 Zach Brown/Chase Mielnik: Brown was 16-22 as a freshman in 2019-2020. He was a state champion at Eastern View (Culpeper, Va.). Mielnik, a freshman, was a four-year letterman at Downington (Pa.) High.

197 Tyler Mousaw: The freshman a career-record of 136-36 between South Jefferson and Unionville (Waterville, N.Y.).

285 Robbie Adelstein: Adelstein was 2-14 as a sophomore in 2019-2020. He lettered for four seasons under Gabe Lavey at Atlee (Mechanicsville, Va.), earning all-state honors at 220 pounds.

Sacred Heart

125 Sean Faraon

133 Vincent Milazzo/Thomas Volpe

141 Ryan Burns: A five-year varsity starter for wrestling at Clarence (N.Y.) High. Ranked 10th in the country at 113 according to Wrestling USA Magazine for the class of 2015. A two-time NHSCA All-American. Notched 189 career-wins. A three-time state qualifier.

149 Seth Brown

157 Nick Palumbo

165 Scotty Jarosz

174 Will Schmidt: Schmidt had a 3-9 record as a junior in 2019-2020. Four-year varsity wrestler and two-time team captain at Ridge High School (Basking Ridge, N.J.).

184 Joe Accousti

No starters listed at 197 and 285.

