Meet Co-Go at Friendly City Food Co-op

Friendly City Food Co-op is excited to announce a new service for customers. It’s Co-Go – a full service online ordering system that will picture a large part of the store’s inventory.

All you have to do is click on the item you want and it will go into your virtual shopping basket for checkout when your order is complete.

“We are happy to expand access to our unique product selection of local, natural and organic items, and we know that sometimes the friendliest service means making it easier to find what you really want,” General Manager Steve Cooke said.

In March, the Co-op launched an online order form and curbside pickup. It has been popular with shoppers, but the new Co-Go service will include much more – everything can now be viewed online, so you won’t have to place an order from memory. And, you can still pick up your order curbside.

You do not have to be an owner at the Co-op to use this service, but owners will have the option of creating an account. There will be benefits associated with an account – such as being able to pull up an order history, track your owner rewards, create shopping lists, and more.

Co-Go offers a safe alternative to in-store shopping, as well as a convenient option for those who have busy lives.

The service will go live on Oct. 1.

