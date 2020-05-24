Meet at Oregon highlights 2020 Liberty women’s cross country schedule

The Liberty women’s cross country team will travel to Oregon for the prestigious Bill Dellinger Invitational on Sept. 25, headlining the 2020 cross country schedule.

Hosted by Oregon in Springfield, Ore., the Bill Dellinger Invitational will mark Liberty’s first cross country meet on the West Coast since the 2005 Stanford Invitational. Last season, three of the top nine women’s teams at the 2019 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships competed at the Dellinger Invitational earlier in the year.

For the second year in a row, the Flames and Lady Flames will play host to the season-opening Liberty Challenge, Sept. 1. The low-key meet will take place on the course adjacent to the Liberty Indoor Track Complex with the women’s 4K scheduled for 5 p.m. and the men’s 6K to follow at 5:30. It will mark Lance Bingham’s first competition after taking over for Brant Tolsma as Liberty’s Director of Track & Field and Cross Country.

Liberty will race inside the Commonwealth of Virginia three times overall, also including the Sept. 25 Virginia Invitational (Earlysville) and the Nov. 6 Hokie Open (Blacksburg). The Virginia Invitational will feature the Flames’ “A” team and the Lady Flames’ “B” squad in action.

The Flames and Lady Flames will seek their first ASUN Conference team titles on Oct. 31, traveling to Nashville, Tenn., for the ASUN Cross Country Championships. The meet will be hosted by Lipscomb, which swept the 2019 ASUN men’s and women’s team crowns.

Oklahoma State will host the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships for the first time on Nov. 21. Liberty will preview the new course in Stillwater, Okla., at the Oct. 17 Pre-Nationals Invitational.

Liberty will look to punch its tickets to the national meet at the NCAA Division I Southeast Regional Championships, Nov. 13 in Louisville, Ky. E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park will play host to the regional meet for the first time since 2014. Since then, the course has hosted the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in 2015 and 2017.

