mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in verona
News

Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
CAVA broke ground in early October 2022 on a facility in Verona. Courtesy of CAVA.

A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona.

The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created.

CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C.

The $30 million Verona facility will produce CAVA’s dips and spreads, including Crazy Feta and Hummus for its restaurants across the country.

CAVA restaurants are in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Calif., Colorado, Conn., Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, N.C., N.J., N.Y., Oklahoma, Penn., S.C., Tenn., Texas. CAVA has 33 locations in Virginia, including Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Roanoke, Lynchburg and Roanoke.

Completion date of the facility is expected in late 2023, and dips and dressings will be available for in-restaurant use.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

