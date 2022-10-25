mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in verona

A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona.

The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created.

CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C.

The $30 million Verona facility will produce CAVA’s dips and spreads, including Crazy Feta and Hummus for its restaurants across the country.

CAVA restaurants are in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Calif., Colorado, Conn., Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, N.C., N.J., N.Y., Oklahoma, Penn., S.C., Tenn., Texas. CAVA has 33 locations in Virginia, including Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Roanoke, Lynchburg and Roanoke.

Completion date of the facility is expected in late 2023, and dips and dressings will be available for in-restaurant use.