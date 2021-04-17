Medical tech revolutionizing value based wound care

Published Saturday, Apr. 17, 2021, 10:24 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Wound care plays a significant role in daily clinician and operators’ care plan. Having inefficient wound care procedures and lack of technology can create negative outcomes for patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems.

Value based wound care can make a positive impact. This is especially important in nursing facility settings. According to an article published in Wound Repair Regen (2018), over 20 percent of elderly admissions have at the least one wound.

How can clinicians provide advanced wound care, improving quality of recovery for patients while streamlining healthcare processes? Innovative wound care tech. This will certainly be a topic of discussion during this year’s wound care conferences and events.

Let’s take a deeper look at why value based wound care innovations are needed, how wound care technology can fuel innovation, and why medical tech is a must for healthcare professionals and systems.

Value based wound care technology revolutionizing healthcare & healthtech

One of the key aspects behind value based wound care is the ability to hold healthcare systems and professionals accountable for missed action or poor quality of care. Value based wound care programs can ensure clinicians and systems are operating at the highest level.

But there are negatives brought to the table when it comes to value based wound care. Healthcare facilities can be penalized for not meeting value based wound care program requirements and guidelines.

For instance, if a patient’s wound care is not documented properly, the healthcare facility can be penalized, even if it is an existing wound that originated prior to admission to the facility. It is obvious to understand why value based wound care can be not a priority for healthcare facilities and systems.

Wound care is generally a thorn in the side for clinicians and healthcare systems. It is a complex healthcare issue since discovery, documentation, and treatment tends to be challenging. However, medical tech is revolutionizing value based wound care.

Ways wound care tech can improve value based wound care for better patient outcomes

Technology is at the core of healthcare today. There are a number of HealthTech innovations that are helping clinicians provide better wound care, management, documentation, and overall better patient outcomes.

Here’s how wound care tech can prove beneficial:

Wound care technology improves patient quality of care. In today’s healthcare setting, HealthTech innovations are game-changing. Wound care tech delivers insight that has never been seen prior. The digital wound care scanning and automated documentation improves wound care treatment plans and can reduce risk of infections. It can also improve time for wound healing for patients. This is done via 3-D imaging, detailed and accurate measuring of wounds, and more.

Objectivity in wound care tech raises standards across the board. This is an important factor when it comes to wound care tech and value based wound care programs. Having data provided by wound care medical tech devices gives clinicians and patients objective data to work from. Data can be quantifiable in the areas of assessment, documentation, billing, and treatment. This data can ensure healthcare clinicians and healthcare facilities meet value based program guidelines and requirements.

Evaluation is enhanced during long-term wound care. Patients undergoing wound care often make several visits to healthcare facilities during the duration of treatment. With wound care tech in place, evaluating wounds long-term becomes easier and more accurate. This is essential to patient recovery. Advanced wound care tools make diagnosis simplified, thus creating faster and more accurate admission and treatment. This has value for patients and healthcare professionals in fast paced medical settings.

Patient engagement becomes a top priority. Patient engagement is more important than ever in the healthcare setting. With automated documentation, patients can reduce time on paperwork and increase time with their wound care specialist, or primary care provider. This emphasizes the personalized care that patients want and need.

The above benefits of wound care technology and value based wound care can’t be ignored. There are ways technology can be applied to value based programs for advanced wound care that is more accurate, personalized, and effective.

Wrapping up

Value based wound care programs should be implemented into healthcare facilities and systems. The overall patient and clinician outcomes are all positive when implemented correctly, and adhered to appropriately.

This should not be something seen as a penalty, but as a way to embrace better wound care and better overall healthcare practices. By accepting these programs, there could be a potential for clinicians to enhance expertise. Which trickles down to the patient in positive ways.

It is encouraging to see these types of programs in use already, and with more medical tech on the horizon, the future of wound care is bright.

Story by ​Yunas Chaudhry. Chaudhry is a super-connector with AYC Web Solutions who helps businesses find their audience online through outreach, partnerships, Photography, branding and networking. He frequently writes about the latest advancements in digital marketing and focuses his efforts on developing customized blogger outreach plans depending on the industry healthcare and competition.

Related

Comments