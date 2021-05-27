Medical practices claim for a birth-related injury

While childbirth is an interesting time for many families, a birth injury can be overwhelming for all involved. When health care experts act negligently or fail to use sensible care, a mother or child can be hurt.

Wiener and Lambka medical malpractice case lawyers discuss birth injuries and when a hospital may be held responsible. If you or your child experienced a birth-related injury, register a consultation to speak with a member of their legal team just about your case.

Types of birth injuries

Birth injuries can occur to infants during labor and birth. Types of birth injuries include:

Cerebral palsy can be created by maternal infections, infant infections, infant stroke, and oxygen loss during the birthing process. Cerebral palsy can affect the child’s balance, mobility, posture and cause many cognitive issues.

Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy – HIE results from an infant’s brain not getting enough oxygen during labor and delivery. The infant may undergo brain cell death, brain damage, developmental issues, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and death.

Persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn baby – PPHN happens when transmission to the fetus is interrupted. This causes the infant to grow unable to breathe. It may be occasioned due to a mother ingesting dangerous pills while pregnant, untreated infections the mother can suffer from, or an additional cesarean section delivery.

Caput succedaneum – This is the growth of an infant’s scalp, often caused by stress to the head during birth or an extraction delivery.

Cephalohematoma – Caused by extraction delivery, this condition makes blood collect between the cranial bone and skin. Cephalohematoma can lead to jaundice.

Fractures – The infant’s clavicle is often sensitive to fracture during birth, failing to identify birth complications.

Subconjunctival hemorrhage – Pressure to the infant baby’s body through delivery can cause the blood vessels in the eye to rupture, forming a red patch within the white part of the eye.

When a medical institution is responsible for medical malpractice

While some birth injuries cannot be treated, others are caused by neglect. When a birth injury results from a doctor or hospital’s failure, the parents of the injured infant may be able to seek medical malpractice cases.

A hospital may be kept responsible for birth injuries if the facility failed to:

Review the attending physician’s credentials to perform birth.

Have employees understand the treatment guidelines given by the mother’s physician.

Complete necessary clinical tests

Keep accurate medical records for the baby and the mother.

Follow receiving or discharging standards for the mother and infant.

Follow the received medical standard of care during labor and delivery.

Accurately control the mother and infant during labor and delivery

Learn more about taking legal action

Imagine your child has suffered a birth-related injury. In that case, you should reconsider contacting a Wiener and Lambka medical malpractice lawyer to discuss perhaps filing a medical malpractice claim. You may be available to obtain compensation to help cover therapy, in-home medical care, assistive devices, and other extra treatments or assistance your child may need.

Wiener and Lambka provide telephonic consultations with absolutely no obligation to retain their services. The company charges on a contingency fee basis, which means that they don’t obtain legal fees unless they get an award or settlement for their customer. Their customers do not have to give any money in order to retain their services.

