Medical emergency causes seven-vehicle crash in Downtown Waynesboro

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

A medical emergency led to a seven-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. in the 900 block of West Main Street in Downtown Waynesboro.

A 2017 Jaguar SUV, operated by an 85-year-old male, a resident of Fincastle, was traveling east in the 900 block of West Main Street. The male driver suffered from a medical emergency and struck four parked vehicles on the right side of the roadway and became stuck between parked cars and the wall located at the initial crash site.

The Jaguar then became dislodged and accelerated at a high rate of speed east on West Main Street, traveling over the double yellow line into the westbound lane, striking a 2018 Chevrolet SUV driven by a 66-year-old female.

The collision did not stop the Jaguar, which continued and hit a staged fire engine parked on the right side of the westbound lane. The fire engine had responded to the initial crash call and was occupied by two firemen when it was struck.

The male driver and one fireman were transported to Augusta Health with injuries.

The male driver was not charged in the crash investigation.

The 2017 Jaguar, as well as the 2018 Chevrolet, were both totaled; the other vehicles involved in the collision received repairable damage.

Related Content

Shop Google