Mechanicsville woman dead in two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hanover County
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash northbound I-95 at the 90-mile marker at 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday
Levi E. Braxton III, 70, of Saluda, was operating a 2015 GMC Terrain traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in the area of the 90-mile-marker at a high rate of speed. Braxton drove onto the right shoulder to pass another motorist. As Braxton entered onto the right shoulder, he struck a 2007 Nissan Sentra, which had become disabled on the right shoulder of the interstate.
Braxton was transported to and released from VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Sentra was inside of the broken-down vehicle when it was struck. The 49-year-old woman from Mechanicsville died on the scene. Virginia State Police is currently working to notify her next of kin.
Braxton will be charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while suspended by the Hanover Commonwealth Attorney’s office.
The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the First Division Crash Reconstruction team.