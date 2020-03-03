Bill mandating baby changing facilities in new state buildings signed

Legislation requiring space and equipment for changing babies to be included when the Department of General Services develops plans for new state buildings was signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday.

House Bill 587, sponsored by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Woodbridge, directs the Department of General Services to include in its standards for capital outlay construction policies for the construction and installation of physically safe, sanitary, and appropriate baby changing facilities in restrooms.

“Making our government more inclusive means we must support the thousands of state employees and families who visit state facilities with their young children,” Guzman said. “I’m proud to see we are making progress for all parents in Virginia.”

“This bill will make our state government more equitable and welcoming to all,” Northam said. “We want to make Virginia the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family—this measure helps get us there.”

Story by Chris Graham

