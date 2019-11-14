McKay announces Liberty Basketball Class of 2020

Liberty basketball coach Ritchie McKay nnounced three newcomers on National Signing Day, signing Micaiah Abii, Drake Dobbs and Jonathan Jackson.

“Overall this is a class that we are really excited about,” McKay said. “Because of what the university stands for and the growth of our program due to the hard work of our current and former players, we are able to attract a really talented student-athlete that is a great fit for Liberty. “I hope this class has the same passion and desire that we do as a family to continue to elevate our program.”

Michaiah Abii | Forward | Frisco, Texas

Abii is one of the best players from the state of Texas, where he played at Liberty High School for coach Stephen Friar and was a two-star recruit. Abii has been a force at Liberty where he was a First Team All-District selection and First Team All-Area honoree. Abii also played for Texas Impact 4:13 on the AAU circuit under head coach TJ Thomas.

“Micaiah Abii was someone we identified late, but thank goodness we did,” McKay said. “He has an infectious personality, is multi-positioned and really skilled. He has a level of basketball acumen that I think is going to afford him the opportunity to play early.”

Drake Dobbs | Guard | Eden Prairie, Minn.

A native of Minnesota, Dobbs is a three-star recruit and has played against some elite competition and was a part of one of the best AAU programs in the country in DI Minnesota under head coach Al Harris. Dobbs attended Eden Prairie High School where he was a four-year starter and was an All-Lake Conference selection all four years of high school. During his junior campaign, Dobbs scored 1,000 career points and is on pace for 2,000 currently during his senior season. The guard is currently on pace to set the school record for career points and career assists at Eden Prairie.

“Drake Dobbs is your quintessential point guard,” McKay said. “He had a great basketball IQ and because of the level of competition that he has played at both on the high school level and the AAU Summer Circuit, he comes very well prepared to the college level. He has been fabulously coached by his high school coach, David Flom, and his AAU coach, Al Harris. We are really excited about Drake being a part of our family.”

Jonathan Jackson | Guard/Forward | Overland Park, Kan.

Jackson started his high school career in Kansas, beginning as a home school player with Kansas City’s Metro Academy and also playing at Blue Valley High School. Recently, Jackson moved to Dallas, Texas where he now plays for the Dallas Thunder. Jackson has received a lot of attention throughout his career from prominent schools, as he is the younger brother of Justin Jackson, who currently plays for Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

“I have known Jonathan (Jackson) for years before I even thought of recruiting him because of our recruitment for his brother, Justin,” McKay said. “I love their family, and he is unheralded, but is an absolute great get for our program. I really think Jonathan is going to be one of the most mature freshmen that our program has seen.”

