McIntire Recycling Center compost giveaway set for Saturday

To kick off the spring planting season, Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will be giving away 40-pound bags of McGill Soilbuilder Compost free to the first 300 customers at McIntire Recycling Center on Saturday, while supplies last.

McGill is one of Albemarle County’s compostable food waste partners and processes all the food waste collected at McIntire. This compost material is recycled from a variety of vegetative green waste, untreated wood waste, biosolids, agricultural by-products, and food waste, and is certified with the Seal of Testing Assurance by the Composting Council.

It is a great addition to provide nutrients to grasses and plants, increase soil organics, retain moisture, and improve soil structure.

Staff will be available to help customers carry bags to their vehicles.

McIntire Recycling Center is located at 611 McIntire Road in Charlottesville.

