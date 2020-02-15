McGarry, Virginia shut out Sooners in season opener, 6-0
Griff McGarry struck out seven Oklahoma hitters in five innings, doing the heavy lifting in a 6-0 Virginia win in the 2020 season opener for both teams in Pensacola, Fla.
McGarry (1-0, 0.00 ERA) gave up just one hit and walked three in his stint, and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first, ahead of a Max Cotier RBI single that plated Nic Kent in the bottom half of the frame to put the ‘Hoos on top.
A Devin Ortiz one-out double scored Logan Michaels all the way from first to make it 2-0 UVA in the fifth.
It was still 2-0 into the bottom of the eighth, when Virginia put up a four-spot, on a double steal that scored Chris Newell from third, a two-run single from Marc Lebreux and a wild pitch that allowed Alex Tappen to score from third.
Cade Cavalli (0-1, 3.86 ERA) took the loss for the Sooner, giving up two runs on four hits in 4.2 innings, striking out eight and walking one.
