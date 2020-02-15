McGarry, Virginia shut out Sooners in season opener, 6-0

Published Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, 11:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Griff McGarry struck out seven Oklahoma hitters in five innings, doing the heavy lifting in a 6-0 Virginia win in the 2020 season opener for both teams in Pensacola, Fla.

McGarry (1-0, 0.00 ERA) gave up just one hit and walked three in his stint, and pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first, ahead of a Max Cotier RBI single that plated Nic Kent in the bottom half of the frame to put the ‘Hoos on top.

A Devin Ortiz one-out double scored Logan Michaels all the way from first to make it 2-0 UVA in the fifth.

It was still 2-0 into the bottom of the eighth, when Virginia put up a four-spot, on a double steal that scored Chris Newell from third, a two-run single from Marc Lebreux and a wild pitch that allowed Alex Tappen to score from third.

Cade Cavalli (0-1, 3.86 ERA) took the loss for the Sooner, giving up two runs on four hits in 4.2 innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”