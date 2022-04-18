McGaheysville man dies from injuries in Rockingham County crash

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Dean is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Sunday at 8 p.m. along the 9100 block of Route 340.

A 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Route 340 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off of the right side of the roadway again, and overturned.

The driver of the Ford, Benjamin D. Hill, 45, of McGaheysville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Hill died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

