McEachin votes in support of emergency border aid

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) supported H.R. 3401, the Emergency Supplemental Bill which will provide $4.5 billion to address the humanitarian crisis at the border.

The legislation includes robust funding for priorities such as legal assistance, food, water, medical services, basic sanitation, services for unaccompanied children, and refugee services,. This legislation will help address the horrific conditions within detention facilities and will not fund the Administration’s failed policy of mass deportation.

“The Trump Administration is directly responsible for the humanitarian crisis at the border,”said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “Today I voted in support of this crucial legislation which will protect vulnerable children and families by providing them with the dignity, care and services they deserve. It will also provide important oversight provisions to hold the Administration accountable. This country must do better when it comes to protecting immigrant communities, and this is an important step in that direction.”

This border legislation:

Provides $4.5 billion in emergency spending to address the humanitarian situation at the border – strengthening health standards for children and families in CBP custody and securing robust funding for priorities including legal assistance, food, water, sanitary items, blankets and medical services, support services for unaccompanied children and refugees, which will relieve the horrific situation of over-crowding and help prevent additional deaths.

– strengthening health standards for children and families in CBP custody and securing robust funding for priorities including legal assistance, food, water, sanitary items, blankets and medical services, support services for unaccompanied children and refugees, which will relieve the horrific situation of over-crowding and help prevent additional deaths. Protects families and does not fund the Administration’s failed mass detention policy – funding effective, humane alternatives to detention with a proven track record of success, placing strict limits on influx shelters, protecting sponsors from DHS immigration enforcement based on information collected by HHS during the vetting process and requiring DHS to submit its plans to Congress to ensure strong congressional oversight, including to protect unaccompanied children.

– funding effective, humane alternatives to detention with a proven track record of success, placing strict limits on influx shelters, protecting sponsors from DHS immigration enforcement based on information collected by HHS during the vetting process and requiring DHS to submit its plans to Congress to ensure strong congressional oversight, including to protect unaccompanied children. Helps address the root s causes of the crisis – reversing the Administration’s senseless decision to block the U.S. assistance that Congress has already appropriated for the Northern Triangle countries, and ensuring funding is used responsibly to improve border security, stop human smuggling and drug trafficking, combat corruption and reduce poverty and promote growth in Central America.

In addition, additional important provisions were added in a manager’s amendment, including provisions requiring Customs and Border Protection to establish plans, standards, and protocols to better ensure the health and safety of children and adults in custody, including standards for medical care and medical emergencies, nutrition, hygiene, facilities, and personnel training.

