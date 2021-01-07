McEachin urges Pence, Cabinet to invoke 25th Amendment

Fourth District Democratic Congressman A. Donald McEachin is urging Vice President Pence and members of the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“Today’s violent riot at the U.S. Capitol was a mob of sedition and insurrection, prompted, encouraged and incited by President Trump. President Trump’s behavior today and his behavioir since the legal, legitimate and fair election of November 3, 2020, clearly has demonstrated that he either cannot or will not lead this country or govern this great nation.

“Either President Trump needs to be immediately impeached and convicted or the Vice President and the Cabinet must invoke the 25th Amendment, remove President Trump from office and allow Vice President Pence to serve the remaining fourteen days until Inauguration Day.”

