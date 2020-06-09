McEachin urges House to block funding for military force against peaceful protesters

Congressman A. Donald McEachin today released a letter that he sent to House leadership requesting that the National Defense Authorization Act include language that precludes funding from being used for force against American citizens peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights.

The letter follows an announcement from Sen. Tim Kaine regarding his intention to propose this amendment in the U.S. Senate after President Trump suggested deploying the American military against peaceful American citizens protesting the killing of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneappolis Police in late May.

“The pain and anger brought about by the tragic death of George Floyd has led many of our constituents to take to the streets to participate in—largely peaceful—protests,” McEachin said. “Instead of uniting Americans and encouraging non-violence, however, President Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to deploy active-duty servicemembers to quell protests turned violent if governors cannot restore order with National Guard troops. This is unacceptable and we must stand up against violations of the right to lawfully assemble.”

“Using DoD funds to repress citizens who are peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights is wrong and a misuse of military resources,” McEachin said. “As such, I urge inclusion and support of an amendment in the FY 2021 NDDA prohibiting DoD funds for the use of force against Americans peacefully exercising their freedom of speech.”

