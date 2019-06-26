McEachin touts adoption of amendment to prevent fraudulent, abusive robocalls

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) and Congressman Pete Olson (TX-22) comment after their bipartisan amendment was adopted during consideration of H.R. 3375, the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act.

The amendment directs the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide evidence of unlawful robocall violations to the attorney general. It would also require the FCC to publish and submit to Congress a report outlining the number and types of robocaller violations. This would strengthen enforcement of current law aimed at ending the scourge of predatory robocalls. H.R. 3375, as amended, will now go to the full Energy and Commerce Committee for consideration.

“I am proud that my bipartisan amendment was adopted,” said Congressman McEachin. “People are sick and tired of robocalls, which can be annoying or even predatory. The Stopping Bad Robocallers Act will help reduce the number of robocalls received, and my amendment will help the Department of Justice do their job by ensuring the attorney general receives the evidence needed to better enforce current law. Most Americans want action to address robocalls and I am hopeful that the full House, Senate, and president will hear their voices and enact this bill into law.”

“It’s past time to end the illegal robocalls folks constantly receive,” said Congressman Olson. “Rep. McEachin and I introduced our bill, the Locking Up Illegal Robocallers Act, to empower the Justice Department to fully prosecute the criminals harassing Americans through deceptive robocall practices. I’m pleased our Communications & Technology subcommittee colleagues unanimously included our language in the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act. We need to hang up on harassing robocallers now!”

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google