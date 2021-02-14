McEachin to host virtual COVID-19 vaccine town hall on Tuesday

Published Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, 10:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) will host a virtual COVID-19 vaccine town hall on Zoom on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

McEachin will be joined by Del. Lashrecse Aird, Dr. Janice Underwood, Virginia’s Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, and Keith Hare, president of the Virginia Health Care Association.

“Despite recent improvements, Virginia is still trailing other states in the administration and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” McEachin said. “In addition to providing my constituents an update on Virginia’s vaccine administration plans, I also want to provide some information about the importance of getting vaccinated and allow constituents with reservations about the vaccine to get some answers from the experts.”

McEachin and his panelists will be accepting constituent questions about the vaccine and Virginia’s COVID-19 response here: bit.ly/VA04VaccineQuestions

Register at bit.ly/VA04VaccineInfo

Related

Comments