McEachin to host virtual COVID-19 vaccine town hall on Tuesday

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, 10:42 am

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) will host a virtual COVID-19 vaccine town hall on Zoom on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

McEachin will be joined by Del. Lashrecse Aird, Dr. Janice Underwood, Virginia’s Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, and Keith Hare, president of the Virginia Health Care Association.

“Despite recent improvements, Virginia is still trailing other states in the administration and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” McEachin said. “In addition to providing my constituents an update on Virginia’s vaccine administration plans, I also want to provide some information about the importance of getting vaccinated and allow constituents with reservations about the vaccine to get some answers from the experts.”

McEachin and his panelists will be accepting constituent questions about the vaccine and Virginia’s COVID-19 response here:  bit.ly/VA04VaccineQuestions

Register at bit.ly/VA04VaccineInfo


