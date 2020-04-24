McEachin thanks Studio Two Three for donating masks to frontline workers

Congressman A. Donald McEachin is highlighting the work of Richmond nonprofit arts organization, Studio Two Three, which has converted their workspace to make more than 1,500 masks to donate to frontline workers.

McEachin launched hisThank-A-Neighbor program earlier this month to celebrate residents of Virginia’s Fourth District who are going above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Studio Two Three has stepped up to the plate by organizing this amazing volunteer effort to use their artistic skills to make masks for the frontline workers in our community,” said McEachin. “I am very appreciative of their mask donations, and also of their work to compile and distribute time-sensitive information to folks about how they can apply for critical benefits such as unemployment, health insurance and food assistance during this time. ”

“Many of the Studio Two Three artist members are shift workers or work day/night jobs in the restaurant industry to make ends meet, meaning that many of their jobs were some of the first to feel the effects. But like all artists, they are full of determination and creativity,” said Leah Muhlenfeld, Chairwoman, Studio Two Three Board of Directors.

Studio Two Three’s COVID-19 resource guide and instructions on how to volunteer for mask-making can be found at studiotwothree.org

Constituents of Congressman McEachin can nominate someone for Thank-A-Neighbor by emailing VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov

