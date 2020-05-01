McEachin thanks Shelia Mitchell for donating lunch to Sentara Obici Hospital

Published Friday, May. 1, 2020, 8:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congressman A. Donald McEachin is highlighting the work of Suffolk small business owner Sheila Mitchell, who hosted a sale with proceeds going toward a donation of 30 pizzas to frontline workers at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk.

McEachin launched the Thank-A-Neighbor program earlier this month to celebrate residents of Virginia’s Fourth District who are going above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ms. Mitchell has shown that you do not have to be part of a large organization to help your community,” said McEachin. “She was able to work with a few friends to host a flash sale and make this lunch delivery possible. I am certain that the staff at Sentara Obici were very appreciative of her generous donation.”

“When I saw on WAVY TV 10’s Facebook page that the first recovered patient in Suffolk was able to leave the hospital, I was so overwhelmed with joy to see that, that I decided we would provide lunch for the healthcare workers. I was so thankful that we came together as a group and we were able to do that for the frontline workers at the hospital,” said Mitchell, owner of Trinity Blessed Bling.

Constituents of McEachin can nominate someone for Thank-A-Neighbor by emailing VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments