McEachin thanks Prince George Rotary for organizing food donations

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) is highlighting the work of the Prince George Rotary Club.

The Prince George Rotary Club partnered with with the Prince George Police Department, Prince George Electric Co-op and Jose Luis Pedraza, owner of Luca Italian Restaurant and Morelia Mexican Restaurant, to donate more than 500 meals to Prince George residents.

Additionally, the group donated $1,000 to the Prince George Food Bank for future use.

“The Prince George Rotary Club pulled together a wonderful group to help residents of their community,” said McEachin. “As we all do our part to curb the spread of the virus, we cannot forget the effects of COVID-19 on working families struggling to get through this crisis. I am heartened by the work of this public-private coalition and their donations to help those facing food insecurity due to the pandemic.”

“Rotary is an international service organization, so we do good works both globally and locally. We do good works year-round, but with what we have been hearing about COVID, we wanted to make sure food was our priority. We wanted to help feed people in Prince George County who are experiencing food insecurity because of the pandemic.” said Carol Woodward, of the Prince George Rotary Club.

McEachin has worked in Congress to address food security during the COVID-19 crisis by supporting legislation including the CARES Act to provide nearly sixteen billion in funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), an essential lifeline to help struggling families put food on their tables.

Tto meet additional hunger challenges posed by the coronavirus, Congressman McEachin supported the Heroes Act, additional relief legislation which would increase SNAP benefits for American families by fifteen percent through September 2021.

McEachin launched the Thank-a-Neighbor program in early April to celebrate residents of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District who are going above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Constituents can nominate someone for Thank-a-Neighbor by emailing VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov

