McEachin thanks Hopewell restaurant for donating meals

Congressman A. Donald McEachin continued his Thank-A-Neighbor program by highlighting the generosity of Pasta Diner in Hopewell, which has donated more than 1,000 meals to the community over the past five weeks.

McEachin launched the Thank-A-Neighbor program earlier this month to celebrate residents of Virginia’s fourth congressional district who are going above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an extraordinarily hard time for our small business and restaurant owners,” said McEachin. “Despite facing uncertain times and challenging circumstances, Pasta Diner has chosen to prepare and donate hundreds over meals each week over the past month. Their generosity and compassion for the Hopewell community is really remarkable, and I thank them for these selfless donations.”

Constituents of McEachin can nominate someone for Thank-A-Neighbor by emailing VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov

