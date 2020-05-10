McEachin thanks Emporia constituent Mia Moore for providing childcare

Congressman Donald McEachin is highlighting the work of Mia Moore, owner of CareKids Childcare Center in Emporia.

Moore has continuted to provide childcare to parents who are still working,and has been flexible with families experiencing financial burden. She has also been assisting in providing meals for students in the Emporia-Greensville area while schools have been closed.

“I am very grateful that people like Ms. Moore are so willing to share their resources with people in their communities,” said McEachin, D-Va.. “Many families are facing tough decisions during this time, and I am thankful that Ms. Moore has been able to keep the doors of CareKids Childcare Center open, so that our essential workers know that while they are at work, their children will be taken care of. ”

“I’ve been in situations where I needed help. I’m blessed now in many ways. So, anytime I’m in a position to bless somebody else, I choose to do that simply because I know there are people who are in situations and they just need help,” said Moore. “Being able to help others is a blessing to me.”

McEachin launched the Thank-A-Neighbor program in early April to celebrate residents of Virginia’s fourth congressional district who are going above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Constituents of Congressman McEachin can nominate someone for Thank-A-Neighbor by emailing VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov

