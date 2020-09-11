McEachin, Spanberger tour USPS facility, meet with employees to discuss recent operational changes

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-08) toured the U.S. Postal Service Richmond Processing and Distribution Center on Thursday, meeting with USPS employees to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and recent operational changes, and learn about plans for an anticipated increase in mail volume this fall.

The visit follows the House passage of the Delivering for America Act, legislation co-sponsored by McEachin to reverse changes implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that included curtailing overtime for USPS employees, removing blue mailboxes, and eliminating sorting machines, resulting in mail delivery delays in Virginia and across the country.

The Richmond Processing and Distribution Center operates 24/7, and handles the sorting and dispatch of all inbound and outbound mail going to and from local post offices and collection boxes in Central Virginia. During the tour, McEachin spoke with senior plant manager Deshon Scott-Hopwood about how COVID-19 has impacted the plant and received a status update on decommissioned USPS equipment.

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the U.S. Postal Service has served as a critical lifeline for all Americans, working diligently to provide essential services and deliver medical supplies, legal and financial documents, absentee and mail-in ballots and personal correspondence to every community in Virginia and across the nation,” said McEachin. “In light of recent reports detailing sweeping, operational changes at USPS that have slowed mail delivery, we must maintain the American people’s trust and confidence in the USPS to provide these important essential services. I am pleased to have strong partners like Rep. Spanberger in the fight to preserve the strength and integrity of one of our nation’s most prized and long-standing federal institutions.”

“I’ve repeatedly pushed back against Postmaster General DeJoy’s attempts to harm USPS employees, restrict delivery, and slow down sorting,” said Spanberger. Today, I got a ground-level view of how these changes have been impacting facilities in Virginia and across the country. As we approach an election with a high anticipated rate of participation by mail – and we continue to see more and more families, veterans, and seniors relying on USPS during the COVID-19 pandemic – I will continue to work with USPS partners in Virginia’s Seventh District to ensure that we are defending this institution at the federal level and strengthening it for our local communities.”

