McEachin responds to Shockoe Hill Apartments heating, air conditioning crisis

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) released the following statement in in response to the heating and air conditioning crisis at Shockoe Hill Apartments, a low-income senior housing center.

“I am not a heating or air conditioning expert, but I know that people need to have adequate warmth in the winter and sufficient cooling in the hot weather,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “This is especially true for seniors who are both more fragile and more vulnerable.

“My concern is not which type of unit or whether it is a central system, but, rather, whatever will ensure that residents have heat and/or cooling in their entire apartments. Anything else is simply unacceptable.

“I will be vigilant until this situation is remedied. My constituents are always my first concern.”

